NAF commander urges officers, men to be combat ready

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has urged its officers and men to be combat ready and fit for deployment to quell insurgency and criminality at all time.

The Commander, 155 Base Service Group of NAF in Enugu, Air Commodore Paul Masiyer, said this after the compulsory 10 Kilometre Walk/Jog exercise for NAF personnel in Enugu on Saturday.

Masiyer said that the essence of physical exercise was to keep troops in shape and combat ready at all times.

He said that the exercise had continued to improve existing synergy with other security forces in the state.

According to Masiyer, collaboration makes government to achieve security goals with ease and fewer resources.

‘’The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar has made it mandatory that each of the officers and men of NAF must participate in this exercise.

‘’The essence is to keep NAF officers and men ready for combat and operational deployment at any moment.

“As well, promote cordial military and civilian relationship in Enugu State and beyond, since civilians are invited for the exercise as well,’’ he said.

The physical exercise, which lasted for three hours, took place along Enugu-Onitsha Expressway while the participants retired with some stretch and push-up exercises.

Mr Abdullahi Okucha and Mr Adanna Nwachi took the first positions in the male and female categories of the exercise respectively.

The event was attended by Brig.-Gen. O.W. Ali, Signal Commander of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu State.

Also in attendance are the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr Greg Nnaji, top officials of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp and members of the National Youth Service Corps.

