NAF investigates alleged invasion of Osun Varsity

Nigerian Air Force, NAF, says it has commenced formal investigations into the reported unfortunate incidence of some of its personnel being involved in a fracas on the campus of the University of Osun State at Ipetu Ijesha. NAF’s director of Public Relations and Information, Olatokunbo Adesanya said in a statement yesterday that, “At the end […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

