NAF jet kills Boko Haram commanders, many others

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Nigerian Air Force component of Operation Lafiya Dole, operating in the North East, has killed many Boko Haram terrorists in an air raid targeted at their camps in Mangosum village.

This was even as the air troops, last Friday, successfully frustrated yet another attempt by the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists to regroup in the Sambisa general area.

The Air Force troops had previously successfully provided air cover to troops of 27 Task Force Battalion thereby enabling them to repel an attack by the Boko Haram Terrorists.

The huge success recorded against the terrorists was carried out by Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance aircraft which trailed the remnants of the insurgents that attacked the Battalion to a village, 3.42 km north east of Mangosum,in Borno State.

The Nigerian Air Force troops had conducted the air interdiction mission with two alpha jets and one F-7Ni aircraft.

In a statement released late night, the Nigerian Air Force, through its spokesman, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, said the Friday, April 28 dawn raid carried out by its component of Operation Lafiya Dole was mainly on some remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists.

The statement, at Vanguard’s disposal, read in part: “At dawn on 28 April 2017, the Nigerian Air Force Component of Operation Lafiya Dole, conducted an air interdiction mission on some remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists in a village 3.42 km northeast of Mangosum.

” Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance aircraft trailed the remnants of the insurgents that attacked the Battalion to a village near Mangosum, following which the NAF conducted the air interdiction mission with two Alpha Jet and one F-7Ni aircraft.

“On the previous day, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) had successfully provided air cover to troops of 27 Task Force Battalion thereby enabling them to repel an attack by the Boko Haram terrorists.

“Battle Damage Assessment conducted after the strike showed that several leaders of the Boko Haram Terrorist Organization and their followers were killed during the attacks.

“In addition, a sizeable cache of weapons and equipment was destroyed.

“With the successful air interdiction, the Nigerian Air Force was able to frustrate yet another attempt by the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists to regroup in the Sambisa general area.”

