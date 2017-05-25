NAF trains personnel in advanced dog handling techniques

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has trained 12 personnel of its Air Provost Specialty in advanced dog handling techniques as a way of enhancing their proficiency in carrying out criminal investigations and other security-related duties, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force said in a statement on Thursday. The 6-week advanced dog handlers’ course was conducted at Braveheart Bio-Dog Academy in South Africa as a follow-up to the basic K9 training received at the Nigeria Police Force Dog Breeding/Training Centre Abuja. According to him, it is the first time in a while that NAF personnel would receive special training in dog handling at a reputable overseas institution.

