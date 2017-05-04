NAFDAC arraigns woman over production of Ogogoro – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
NAFDAC arraigns woman over production of Ogogoro
Vanguard
A Lagos-based businesswoman, Nkiru Kalu, was, yesterday, arraigned before a Federal high court sitting in Lagos by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, over alleged production of local gin, Ogogoro, which the …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!