NAFDAC arraigns woman over production of Ogogoro

By Innocent Anaba

A Lagos-based businesswoman, Nkiru Kalu, was, yesterday, arraigned before a Federal high court sitting in Lagos by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, over alleged production of local gin, Ogogoro, which the agency described as a counterfeit product.

Kalu, who was arrested in Badagry area of the state on February 23, is facing a four-count charge of production of counterfeit product, possession of counterfeit product, selling of unregistered product and obstructing law enforcement officers from performing their duties.

In the charge, the defendant was alleged to have produced and unwholesome processed food to wit, Ethanol drink (Ogogoro/ Kaikai). Kalu was alleged to have been in possession of the product on the day of her arrest.

NAFDAC also alleged that the product found in possession of the defendant was unregistered processed food, which is an offence under Section (1) (1) of Food Drugs, and Related Product (registration etc) Act Cap F33 LFN, 2004 and punishable under Section 6 (a) of the same Act.

After the charge was read to her, the accused pleaded not guilty and her counsel made an oral application for bail, but the court rejected it.

The trial judge, Justice O. O. Oguntoyinbo, held that proper application for bail should be made and not oral.

The court ordered that since there was no proper application for bail, the accused should be remanded in police custody at Alagbon, pending determination of bail application.

Further hearing on the matter has been adjourned till May 31.

The post NAFDAC arraigns woman over production of Ogogoro appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

