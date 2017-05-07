NAFDAC destroys N105m fake products



• Wants Life Sentence For Drug Counterfeiters

Fake products from Benue and Nasarawa States worth over N105 million were yesterday, destroyed by the National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Speaking at the dumpsite in Lafia, the Acting Director General, NAFDAC, Mrs Yetunde Oni, represented by the Director of Special Duties, NAFDAC, Alhaji Abubakar Jimoh, said the periodic destruction exercise was one of NAFDAC’s strategies in preventing circulation of fake, counterfeit medicines and unwholesome products in the country.

“In NAFDAC, zero tolerance is what we are out for. A drug counterfeiter is worst than an armed robber. That is why we are pushing for a life sentence for drug counterfeiters at the National Assembly,” she said.

In his welcome address, Nasarawa State Coordinator of NAFDAC, Mr. Micheal Attah, said the exercise is a proof that NAFDAC is leaving no stone unturned in ridding the society of spurious, fake and counterfeit products.

He revealed that the total amount of products destroyed was worth N105, 350, 900 with 80 percent of the products coming from Benue State because the agency in Nasarawa State had earlier destroyed products worth N24million.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

