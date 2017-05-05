Pages Navigation Menu

NAFDAC destroys products worth over N105m in Nasarawa, Benue states

The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in Nasarawa and Benue states have jointly destroyed expired drugs, food, cosmetics, and expired drinks worth N105 million. Mrs Yetunde Oni, the Acting Director-General of NAFDAC, made this known on Friday at the venue of the joint exercise in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital. Oni, […]

