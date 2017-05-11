Pages Navigation Menu

NAFDAC gets latest anti- counterfeiting equipment – Vanguard

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


NAFDAC gets latest anti- counterfeiting equipment
National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC has procured the latest model of 1260 series of Agilent High Performance Liquid Chromatography, Agilent HPLC, as part of efforts to boost its capacity in tracking circulation of fake …

and more »

