NAFDAC Gets Latest Model of 1260 Agilent HPLC Analyzer to Fight Counterfeiting – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
NAFDAC Gets Latest Model of 1260 Agilent HPLC Analyzer to Fight Counterfeiting
THISDAY Newspapers
R-L: Ag. Director General NAFDAC, Mrs. Yetunde Oni, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Mrs. Binta A. Bello, Ag. Managing Director, Bank of Industry (BOI), Mr. Waheed Olagunju and Executive Director, Corporate Commercial Services, Bank of …
BoI, NAFDAC partner to boost local production, service delivery
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!