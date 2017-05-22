Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NAHCO aviance workers get 12 % pay rise – Daily Trust

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Trust

NAHCO aviance workers get 12 % pay rise
Daily Trust
After months of agitation by workers of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company plc (NAHCO aviance), the board of the company has approved management's request for salary increase with different percentage increases across board. The approval, Daily …
NAHCO operations crippled by unions in LagosP.M. News

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.