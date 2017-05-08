Naira appreciates against dollar at parallel market

The Naira on Monday appreciated against the dollar at the parallel market, Nigerian Pilot reports. The Nigerian currency gained three points to exchange at N388 to the dollar, stronger than N391 it traded on Friday, while the pound sterling and the Euro closed at N495 and N425. At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

