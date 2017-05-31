Naira appreciates to N375/$ as CBN injects $482m – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Naira appreciates to N375/$ as CBN injects $482m
Vanguard
The naira yesterday appreciated to N375 per dollar in the parallel market due to weak demand for the dollars. Meanwhile the CBN intervened in the inter-bank foreign exchange market by selling $482.6 million. Naira. Acting Director, Corporate …
CBN lifts Naira with $482.6 million
CBN Pumps $482.6m into Forex Market
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!