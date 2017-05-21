Pages Navigation Menu

Naira climbs to a 3-month high against dollar

Posted on May 21, 2017

Naira cruised strongly into the weekend, exchanging at N380/$1 in the parallel market. This is ahead of Monday’s Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Abuja. At this third meeting in 2017, experts expect the MPC committee members to keep interest rate unchanged at 14 per cent; hold on Cash […]

