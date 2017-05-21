Naira climbs to a 3-month high against dollar

Naira cruised strongly into the weekend, exchanging at N380/$1 in the parallel market. This is ahead of Monday’s Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Abuja. At this third meeting in 2017, experts expect the MPC committee members to keep interest rate unchanged at 14 per cent; hold on Cash […]

Naira climbs to a 3-month high against dollar

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

