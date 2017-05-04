Naira exchanges for N390/$ at parallel market

The naira on Thursday appreciated marginally against the dollar at the parallel market at N390 to the dollar, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. The pound sterling and Euro exchanged at N495 and N420, respectively at the segment. At the Bureau De Change (BDC).

