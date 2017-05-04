Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Naira exchanges for N390/$ at parallel market

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The naira on Thursday appreciated marginally against the dollar at the parallel market at N390 to the dollar, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. The pound sterling and Euro exchanged at N495 and N420, respectively at the segment. At the Bureau De Change (BDC).

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.