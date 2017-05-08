Naira firms after CBN boosts forex supply with $389million

The nation’s currency which traded at the rate of N390/N391 to the U S dollar in the early and middle of last week, on Friday appreciated to N388 per dollar, after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold a total of $389 million at the foreign exchange market. Having gained N2.00k on Friday and…

