Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Naira gains 0.2% at investors window

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The nation’s currency on Friday appreciated in value against the US dollar after trading at the investors and export foreign exchange window. After trading on Friday, the naira gained N0.84k against the dollar closing at N382.44k to the dollar, representing 0.22 percent compared to N383.28k traded the previous day. At the inter-bank spot market, the…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Naira gains 0.2% at investors window appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.