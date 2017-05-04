Naira gradually regaining strength, as demand for forex maintains decline

Authorized forex dealers have not been able to clear the dollars supplied by the CBN.

The post Naira gradually regaining strength, as demand for forex maintains decline appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

