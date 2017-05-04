Naira gradually regaining strength, as demand for forex maintains decline
Authorized forex dealers have not been able to clear the dollars supplied by the CBN.
The post Naira gradually regaining strength, as demand for forex maintains decline appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!