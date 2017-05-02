Pages Navigation Menu

Naira loses marginally against dollar

Posted on May 2, 2017

The Naira on Tuesday depreciated marginally against the dollar at the parallel market. The Nigerian currency on Tuesday afternoon lost one point to exchange at N391 to the dollar, weaker than N390 posted on Friday, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N498 N420 respectively. At the Bureau de Change window, the Naira […]

