Naira loses marginally against dollar

The Naira on Tuesday depreciated marginally against the dollar at the parallel market, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. The Nigerian currency on Tuesday afternoon lost one point to exchange at N391 to the dollar, weaker than N390 posted on Friday, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N498 N420 respectively. At the Bureau de Change (BDC) window, the Naira was sold at N362 to the dollar, while the pound sterling and the Euro exchanged at N490 and N417 respectively.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

