Naira regains strength against dollar – Daily Post Nigeria

Naira regains strength against dollar
The Nigerian currency gained three points to exchange at N388 to the dollar, stronger than N391 it traded on Friday, while the pound sterling and the Euro closed at N495 and N425. At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the Naira was sold at N362 to the …
Naira Gains Against Dollar at Parallel Market
