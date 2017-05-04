Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Naira rises to N390/$1 at parallel market – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Naira rises to N390/$1 at parallel market
NAIJ.COM
… – Currency traders in Lagos said that the offer of 20,000 dollars to each of the BDCs on Wednesday, May 4, helped to stabilise the Naira. – Meanwhile, trading at the Nigeria interbank market, saw the Naira closed at N305.70 to the Dollar. The Naira
Naira rallies around N390/$ at parallel marketVanguard

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.