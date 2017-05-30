Naira stable as forex reserves shed $493.7m in 21 days – TheCable

Pages Navigation Menu

Naira stable as forex reserves shed $493.7m in 21 days

Naira stable as forex reserves shed $493.7m in 21 days
According to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the country's reserves swung from $30,988,403,724 on May 4, 2017 to $30,494,680,050 as at the close of business on Thursday May 25. Within the same period, the CBN made numerous …
Why Nigeria's External Reserves Fell By $494m in 3 Weeks
Cost of funds to stabilise as N181bn inflow boost market liquidity
Nigeria's self-inflicted economic problems
Daily Trust –Nigeria Today
all 7 news articles

