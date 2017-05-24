Naira stable at N379/$

The naira Wednesday maintained its stability against the dollar at N389 per dollar in the parallel market.

The stability defied expectation that the currency will appreciate in response to dollar sale to bureaux de change (BDCs) by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

On Tuesday the apex bank sold $20,000 to each of the 3145 BDC, and is schedule to sell the same amount to them before the end of the week.

