Naira strengthens as CBN pumps fresh $457million into forex market

The Naira closed at N383 to a dollar at the parallel market​ as the ​Central Bank of Nigeria​, CBN,​ on Monday injected 457.3 million dollars into various segments of the market​.​ CBN spokesperson, Isaac Okorafor, in a statement in Abuja, said that both the spot and forwards segments garnered $267.3 million, while the wholesale segment […]

Naira strengthens as CBN pumps fresh $457million into forex market

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

