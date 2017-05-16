Naira strengthens as CBN pumps fresh $457million into forex market
The Naira closed at N383 to a dollar at the parallel market as the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, on Monday injected 457.3 million dollars into various segments of the market. CBN spokesperson, Isaac Okorafor, in a statement in Abuja, said that both the spot and forwards segments garnered $267.3 million, while the wholesale segment […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
