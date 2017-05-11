Naira strengthens, gains N2 against dollar – Vanguard

Pages Navigation Menu

Naira strengthens, gains N2 against dollar
The Naira on Thursday gained N2 against the dollar at the parallel market as it was traded at N386 to the dollar, stronger than the N388 it closed on Wednesday. At the same segment, the pound sterling and the Euro closed at N495 and N425, respectively.

