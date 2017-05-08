Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Naira to further appreciate as CBN injects more dollars into Forex market

Posted on May 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is set to inject more foreign exchange through intervention segments of the market, thereby heightening expectations that the Naira will appreciate significantly during the week. The spokesman of the apex Bank, Isaac Okorafor, while exchanging views with news men over the weekend, confirmed the anticipated interventions in most segments […]

Naira to further appreciate as CBN injects more dollars into Forex market

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.