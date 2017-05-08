Naira to further appreciate as CBN injects more dollars into Forex market

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is set to inject more foreign exchange through intervention segments of the market, thereby heightening expectations that the Naira will appreciate significantly during the week. The spokesman of the apex Bank, Isaac Okorafor, while exchanging views with news men over the weekend, confirmed the anticipated interventions in most segments […]

