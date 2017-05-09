Pages Navigation Menu

Naira trades at 400 for investors – TV360

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Business


Naira trades at 400 for investors
The Nigerian naira traded at about 400 to the dollar in deals for investors on Monday, traders told Reuters, two weeks after the central bank allowed investor trade in the currency at market-determined rates. Trading sources said investors were
