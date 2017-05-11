Naira weakens at investors window
The nation’s currency weakened to N383.28 per dollar after trading on Thursday at the investors window. This showed N2.39k depreciation from N380.89k quoted the previous day according to the data obtained from FMDQ. At the inter-bank spot foreign exchange, the local currency traded at N305.60k to the dollar, the same level it sold on Wednesday,…
