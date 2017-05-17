Nairagames launch MLM

By Jacob Ajom

Nairagames.com, operated by Microgames Networks, has announced the return of its mobile gaming platform, featuring MLM, gold mining contests, slot and instant wins on the “wheel of wealth” games.

The casino apps are browser based games accessible via mobile phones and PC browsers which is today’s global de facto standard for real time gaming.

The slot game integrates up to a 50x bet multiplier and the roulette game eliminates table rules learning difficulties, as gamers only need to trigger six consecutive spins which are summed and matched against numbers representing cash prizes ranging from N2,500 to N5millionpay out odds for just a N100 bet.

