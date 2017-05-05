Naj D Ft Oluwatobbyloba – In The Club (Prod by Sense Beatz)
Naj D drops” In The Club”, a quick follow up to African Woman, his massive hit that has been rocking the airwaves since the release last Month. Naj D continues to vibe stronger with the sense Beatz produced club shaker titled “In The Club” This is another evidence that Naj D is going places. His […]
This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!