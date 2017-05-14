Nakuru,Kisumu cops get advanced equipment to boost security – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Nakuru,Kisumu cops get advanced equipment to boost security
The Star, Kenya
Police in Nakuru, Kisumu and Eldoret are set to be equipped with modern radio communication systems like that installed in Nairobi and Mombasa. Chinese tech group Huawei Technologies announced the donations at a meeting with President Uhuru …
