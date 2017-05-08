Names of 82 Chibok girls released [Full List]

On Saturday night, news broke out that Boko Haram has released another set of 82 Chibok girls, after months of negotiations with the Federal Government. The President Muhammadu Buhari-led government picked the option of swapping the 82 Chibok school girls with Boko Haram prisoners, over paying a ransom to the terrorist group. Reports say the […]

Names of 82 Chibok girls released [Full List]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

