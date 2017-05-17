Names Of Countries All Over The World That Will Celebrate May 30 Biafra Heroes Day – IPOB Lists Down

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB has stated that over 120 countries and territories around the world outside Biafraland will participate in the heroes day march declared by its leader, Nnamdi Kanu to honour those who lost their lives during the civil war.

IPOB stated this in a press release by its Media and publicity Secretary Comrade Emma Powerful.

He said the group plans a total shutdown of Biafra’s territories during the march which will be observed with a sit-at-home protest.

Part of the press release reads, “The remembrance of our fallen heroes and heroines on 30th of May 2017 will go down in history as one of the greatest events the world would ever witness. IPOB will use this event to conclusively prove to the whole world that we are ready for the upcoming referendum for Biafra sovereignty.”

Powerful said that countries outside Nigeria would stage a peaceful march during the event, but in Nigeria, all Biafrans were expected to stay indoors and avoid any march or protest as this may give security agents reason to shoot at them.

He added that so far, their members in most countries of the world have secured the permission of the authorities in those countries to hold the protest march, and have been allotted venues.

“IPOB families in the UK, Europe, Asia, Middle East, USA and many others across the world have managed to secure marching permits from their relevant authorities because of this historic 30th of May event.

“In almost all countries where IPOB has presence, including Angola, Mozambique, Congo DRC, Namibia and Tanzania have respectfully perfected their own arrangements to honour our heroes and heroines on that particular day.

“In UK, IPOB has secured their venue at Trafalgar Square, London for a rally. It is however interesting to note that the Deputy National Coordinator of IPOB UK reported that the British Metropolitan Police gave express permission for the march on Trafalgar Square, saying that he knows the group and its leader and that they were not violent.

“He said that he knows that since Mazi Nnamdi Kanu started his street protests in London, there had never been any breach of public peace compared to similar protests by others groups that have always degenerated into scuffles and altercations with law enforcement agencies in the London area.”

