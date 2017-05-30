Pages Navigation Menu

Nana Addo Excludes Sports Ministry From Cabinet – Peace FM Online

Nana Addo Excludes Sports Ministry From Cabinet
The Youth and Sports Ministry has been excluded from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's 19-member cabinet to Parliament. On Tuesday at the August gathering, the Sports ministry which has always been part of the cabinet to parliament under past …

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

