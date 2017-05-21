Naomi Campbell Brings Fashion To Cannes – CHANNELS TELEVISION
Model Naomi Campbell attended a Fashion for Relief photocall on Saturday (May 20) ahead of the charity runway event. It is 12 years since she founded the Fashion Relief charity, and the second time she has held the annual fundraiser in Cannes. Previous …
