Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Kendall, Bella & More Walk at the Cannes Fashion for Relief Show – Footwear News
|
Footwear News
|
Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Kendall, Bella & More Walk at the Cannes Fashion for Relief Show
Footwear News
L-R: Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Naomi Campbell and Heidi Klum at the Fashion for Relief runway show at 2017 Cannes Film Festival. REX Shutterstock. Naomi Campbell gathered the world's supermodels for the Fashion for Relief charity event at the …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!