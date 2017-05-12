NAPTIP Hands Over 21 Returnees To Edo Govt. – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
NAPTIP Hands Over 21 Returnees To Edo Govt.
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Edo State Government has offered scholarships, training and empowerment to 21 persons who returned from Libya to the state. The Edo state head of service Mrs Gladys Idahor disclosed this when receiving the 21 returnees from the National Agency for the …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!