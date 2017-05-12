Pages Navigation Menu

NAPTIP Hands Over 21 Returnees To Edo Govt. – CHANNELS TELEVISION

NAPTIP Hands Over 21 Returnees To Edo Govt.
Edo State Government has offered scholarships, training and empowerment to 21 persons who returned from Libya to the state. The Edo state head of service Mrs Gladys Idahor disclosed this when receiving the 21 returnees from the National Agency for the …

