NAS ‘ Village Doctor’ kits pregnant women, deworms 212 children

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Succour came the way of indigent pregnant women, children and people with limb problems as the National Association of Seadogs, NAS, distributed free birthing kits and crutches to them in Byazhin community, in Kubwa, on the outskirts of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

About 212 children from poor background were also dewormed and 30 patients with eye problems attended to.

Rendering the services during its medical outreach, the Zuma Deck of NAS also distributed drugs and promised to make the medical service to the community a regular programme to help those who can’t afford hospital bills.

Speaking during the outreach, President of Zuma Deck, Samuel Ideagbon Abhulimen, said the exercise, named “The Village Doctor”, was aimed at reaching out to the community and administering basic drugs to the people with different ailments, deworming of children, and conducting malaria parasite test, as well as blood pressure and blood sugar level tests.

“We came in with crutches for those who have issues with their limbs. What motivated the medical outreach is that we discovered that some of these villages do not have access to good medical care, so, we have to once in a while visit them,”Abhulimen said.

“It is not going to stop here because we don’t do a one-off thing. From the tests that we carry out, we make analysis to see what the people might need in the near future.

“We have close to six doctors with us from different medical fields including volunteers. We have kits that we distribute to aid pregnant women during child birth.”

The traditional ruler of Byazhin community, Chief Ezekiel Suleiman Kaura, commended NAS for the exercise.

He urged them to extend the treatment to other communities under Byazhin, saying, “It is a good initiative which is coming at the right time, my appeal is for its extension to other areas.”

