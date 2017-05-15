Nasarawa Assembly to enact law on family planning

NASARAWA State House of Assembly said it would enact a law to give legal backing to the family planning programmes in the state to address maternal mortality and promote healthy living among the people of the state and beyond. Chairman of the House Committee on Health, Hon. Mohammed Okpede (PDP- Doma North), disclosed this while […]

