Nasarawa Assembly will pass Bill for law to give family planning legal backing- Opkede

Posted on May 14, 2017

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly will pass a bill for a law to give family planning programmes full legal backing, to effectively tackle maternal mortality in the state. Alhaji Mohammed Opkede (PDP-Doma North), Chairman, House Committee on Health, disclosed this in Akwanga at the end of 3-day workshop on “Development of the Nasarawa State…

