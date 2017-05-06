Nasarawa invests over N8bn in state-owned varsity in 2years – VC
The Vice-Chancellor, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Prof. Muhammad Akaro-Mainoma, said that the state government has invested over N8 billion in the development of infrastructure in the institution in the last two years. Akaro-Mainoma made this known on Saturday during the 5th combined convocation of the 7 sets of students from 2008/2009 to 2015/2016 academic session of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi in Keffi Council Area.
