Nasarawa Kidnap: Lawmaker’s Mother, Sister Regain Freedom

BY DONATUS NADI

The mother and sister of the member representing Akwanga South in the Nasarawa state House of Assembly, Kassim Mohammed Kassim, regained freedom in the early hours of Wednesday after an undisclosed ransom was paid.

Confirming their release by their captors after 6 in the kidnappers’ den, the Kassim Said his mother and sibling were released at about 5am after which they were taken to the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia, for a comprehensive medical examination.

The lawmaker thanked his colleagues, security agencies and local vigilante for their tireless efforts to seeing that the abducted regained their freedom.

Family source who craved anonymity, however, stated that the family opted to pay the ransom because the family was dissatisfied with the way security agencies were handling the matter, stressing that after six days with no clear pathway for arrest and rescue, the family had to pay the ransom.

He said the kidnappers, who were constantly on phone seeking direction and guide on negotiations were most like hired to carry out the heinous act.

The source added that in a desperate effort to get their family members released, they engaged the services of two phone tracking experts from Lokoja in Kogi state, to help trace the location of the criminals which also yielded no results.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Iddrissu Kennedy, said the kidnapped mother and daughter were left on the Akwanga-Keffi expressway in Akwanga local government at about 3am on Wednesday where they were picked up by security agencies.

He said investigation in the incidence is continuous and called on members of the public to support the Police in their bid to get to the root of the matter.

