Nasarawa NLC commences indefinite strike over salary demands

Posted on May 12, 2017

Members of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, in Nasarawa state have commenced an indefinite strike on Friday  following  the state  government’s inability to meet their demands.

The workers had earlier given the state government up till May 11 to meet their demands or face an industrial action.

Mohammed Naibi, the state Secretary of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), said  the strike became  imperative after the expiration of the ultimatum given to the state government.

Naibi, who expressed delight with the level of compliance with the strike, also said: “ In  the past six years, all the civil servants in the state  had stagnated with  no promotion and  annual increment.

“Pensioners were  also not paid their full entitlements as  and when due;  these are some of our grievances.”

Naibi , however, warned  the workers  to shun rumours and await directives from the  union as it was ready to dialogue with government on the strike.

When newsmen visited some  ministries and schools in Lafia, they were all  deserted as offices  remained  under lock and key.

Officials of  organised labour in the state were sighted  going round all MDAs to enforce  the union’s  directive.

Meanwhile, the state government has threatened to sanction workers who  fail to report to their duty posts.

Thomas Ogiri, the state’s  Head of  Service, called on workers to disregard the strike directive, saying the NLC  was in disarray.

He directed permanent secretaries and chief executives of commissions, boards and parastatal, and agencies  to take attendance of their staff.

Ogiri said that failure to comply with the directive would attract punishment while absenteeism would not be condoned

 

