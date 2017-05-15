Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nasarawa State University Summary Of Graduands On 5th Convocation Ceremony.

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

Nasarawa State University Keffi (NSUK) summary of graduands on 5th convocation ceremony. The Nasarawa State University, Keffi on 6th May held her 5th Convocation Ceremony which saw the graduates of 3,000 students from different programmes of the institution. The Event was graced by the The Visitor to Nasarawa University, Keffi, Governor Umaru Tanko Al-almakura and …

The post Nasarawa State University Summary Of Graduands On 5th Convocation Ceremony. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.