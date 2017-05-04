Nasarawa varsity records 113 cases of fake certificates in 2 years – VC

The Vice Chancellor, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Prof. Muhammed Akaro-Mainoma, said the institution has recorded 113 cases of fake certificates by students between 2014 and 2016. Akaro-Mainoma disclosed this in Keffi on Thursday while briefing newsmen ahead of the 5th combined convocation of the institution scheduled for May 6. He restated his commitment to make […]

