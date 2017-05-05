NASCON promises better future as shareholders get N1.85b dividend – The Nation Newspaper
|
NASCON promises better future as shareholders get N1.85b dividend
The Nation Newspaper
NASCON Allied Industries Plc would be making new investments in its major lines of operations to improve overall efficiency and market share in continuation of ongoing efforts to ensure long-term growth and returns to shareholders. The board of …
Nascon holds AGM, as shareholders approve 70k dividend
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!