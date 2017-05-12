NASS passes N7.441trn Budget for 2017

AFTER five months of work on the budget proposal, National Assembly yesterday passed the Appropriation Bill for 2017. The document is an estimate of N7.441,175,486,758 trillion. This represents an increase of over N200 billion from what was presented last December by President Muhammadu Buhari. The additions came in form of various interventions such as provision […]

