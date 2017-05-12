Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NASS passes N7.441trn Budget for 2017

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

AFTER five months of work on the budget proposal, National Assembly yesterday passed the Appropriation Bill for 2017. The document is an estimate of N7.441,175,486,758 trillion. This represents an increase of over N200 billion from what was presented last December by President Muhammadu Buhari. The additions came in form of various interventions such as provision […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.