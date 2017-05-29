Pages Navigation Menu

NASS President, OOU chapter dies in an accident to his convocation

President of the National Association of Science Students( NASS) , Olabisi Onabanjo University, Comrade Adefuwa Christopher died in a ghastly auto crash along Ile-Ife road, Osun State on Sunday just few days to his convocation. The deceased was involved in the accident while returning to school from an excursion to the Idanre Hills in Akure, …

