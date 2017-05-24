NASS Secures $300M Loan For Staff Housing

By Ahuraka Isah and Solomon Ayado, Abuja

The National Assembly has secured a loan of $300 million to build about 10,000 housing units on various locations in the Federal Capital Territory for its core staffers, legislative aides and interested general public to own.

The project which is spearheaded by the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) but being coordinated by Clerk of the National Assembly, Alhaji Muhammed Ataba Sani-Omolori would build various sizes of the housing units totaling about 10,000 units.

Alhaji Sani-Omolori who assumed office on August 15, 2016 after Mr. Salisu Maikasuwa left as Clerk to the National Assembly had vowed to execute the project which has been stalled since the previous legislative period due to financial constraint.

Consequently, he recruited Dr Beni G, Goka, a renowned for mortgage financing in United States of America as Executive Director of Technical Office Building and Civil Architecture, a new oufit of the National Assembly and charged with responsibility to source the mortgage loan to finance the housing project

In an exclusive chat with Dr Goka yesterday, he told LEADERSHIP a loan of $300 million has already secured from both foreign and local banks to commence the construction very soon.

He disclosed also that the housing project would be launched by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara very soon.

According to Dr Goka, the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) has chapters in all 36 states of Nigeria and the FCT, but the National Assembly chapter wanted to set pace for other states of the federation to emulate with the constructions of the staff housing units.

‘’Alhaji Sani-Omolori had vowed to do his best to satisfy the housing needs of the National Assembly staff. In order to solve the funding problem which has stalled this project that was conceived during the last legislative period, he recruited me and charged with responsibility to source for fund to finance the project.

